Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 14,385 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $48,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 19,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $171.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.