Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 14,385 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $48,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 19,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

