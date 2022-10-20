Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 2.0% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Bio-Techne worth $88,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.66. 2,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $272.01 and a twelve month high of $531.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

