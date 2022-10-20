Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,776 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for about 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of BlackLine worth $72,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after buying an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,104. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

