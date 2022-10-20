GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Trading Down 10%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

