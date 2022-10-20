Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 8.1%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 6,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 191,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Gensource Potash Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.15 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.