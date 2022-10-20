Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

