Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) PT Lowered to SEK 285

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 331 to SEK 285 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.13. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.71 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

