GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 124000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$15.83 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

