Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS GBNXF remained flat at $16.12 during trading on Thursday. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

