Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF remained flat at $16.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

