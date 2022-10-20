Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.39. 92,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,585. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

