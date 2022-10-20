Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 7%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

