Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 7%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

