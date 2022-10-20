Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 7%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
