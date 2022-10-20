Golem (GLM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.40 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Golem has a market cap of $253.69 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.10 or 0.27573450 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010770 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.