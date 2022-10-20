Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOOD. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.02.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.