Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

