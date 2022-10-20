Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1881 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE GRP.U opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRP.U shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

