Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$94.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.86.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.18. 103,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,676. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$105.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

