Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

