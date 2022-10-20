Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its position in Great Ajax by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 143,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

