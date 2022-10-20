Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

