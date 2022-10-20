Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.00

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $519.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

