Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $49,005.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,066.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00268090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00113257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00746988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00556724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245465 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.