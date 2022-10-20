Grin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,276.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $47,276.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,268.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00269078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00118159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00743944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00561153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

