Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.63

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.63 and last traded at C$25.90, with a volume of 704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.30.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$69.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.46.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

