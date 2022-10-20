Guggenheim Trims Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price to $83.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 193.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Up 4.8 %

Zai Lab stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 772,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,809. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. Zai Lab has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $105.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 4.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zai Lab by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 623,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 55,140 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1,135.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.