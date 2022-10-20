H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of FUL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,586. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,091 shares of company stock worth $2,135,600. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

