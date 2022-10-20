Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.04 ($12.29) and traded as low as €11.16 ($11.39). Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €11.30 ($11.53), with a volume of 13,787 shares changing hands.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.23. The firm has a market cap of $828.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.88.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

