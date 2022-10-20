Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $61.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,485,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

