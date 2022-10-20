Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 129.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,511 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

