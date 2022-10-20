Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 974 ($11.77).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 765.20 ($9.25) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 868.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,663.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

