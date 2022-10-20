Harmony Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,644,378,758 coins and its circulating supply is 12,672,276,758 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

