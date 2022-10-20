Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

