Head-To-Head Review: Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spok and Iridium World Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spok presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.41%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $142.15 million 1.08 -$22.18 million ($1.26) -6.16 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spok and Iridium World Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Iridium World Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spok.

Profitability

This table compares Spok and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok -17.73% -3.08% -2.14% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Spok has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its share price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect platform enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Iridium World Communications

Iridium is the first global wireless telecommunications company. The company offers its customers the ability to make and receive phone calls and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company accomplishes this by providing access to the satellite constellation as well as the world’s cellular networks — all with one phone, one phone number and one customer bill. The company believes it will be the only wireless telecommunications company in operation that will be able to offer this comprehensive global communications service.

