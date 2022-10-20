Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 92.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

