Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 40,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,400 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $704.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 180,253 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

