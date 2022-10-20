Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 19,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,520,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $692.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

