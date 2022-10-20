Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.03 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $183,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

