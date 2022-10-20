HI Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $135.74 million and $1.06 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,072.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00051011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05004636 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,065,650.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

