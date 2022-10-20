Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HGLB opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

