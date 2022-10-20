Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 59,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Highlands REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Highlands REIT
Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highlands REIT (HHDS)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.