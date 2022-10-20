Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 59,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

