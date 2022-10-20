Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.92

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTCMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi Construction Machinery in a report on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.