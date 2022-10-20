Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $206.17 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 447,237,383 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

