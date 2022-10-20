Holistic Financial Partners Acquires Shares of 8,633 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,362,000. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

