Holistic Financial Partners Buys New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,395. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.89.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.