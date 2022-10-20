Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,063. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $186.89 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

