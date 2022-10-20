Holistic Financial Partners Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $153.27. The company had a trading volume of 189,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,204. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

