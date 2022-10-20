Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $315,417.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.73 or 0.27538101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

