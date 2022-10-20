Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.50-$30.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,406. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. The business had revenue of $767.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

