Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $966.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

