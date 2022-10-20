Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277,723 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.